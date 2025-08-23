Left Menu

Transformative Recovery: Abhasa Rehab's Holistic Approach to Alcohol and Mental Health

Abhasa Rehab & Wellness Center in India offers a comprehensive approach to tackle alcohol addiction and mental health issues. By focusing on integrated, patient-specific care including medically supervised withdrawal, dual-diagnosis therapy, and holistic support, they achieve high success rates in client recovery and maintain a nurturing environment for emotional healing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

August 22, 2025—The Abhasa Rehab & Wellness Center, situated in Coimbatore and Karjat, India, is revolutionizing addiction treatment by addressing the intertwined issues of alcohol abuse and mental health through integrated care techniques.

Clients at Abhasa, often dealing with chronic stress while managing professional and familial responsibilities, find themselves ensnared in alcohol dependency, further exacerbating mental health problems. The center emphasizes personalized, evidence-based care, offering services such as medically supervised withdrawal and dual-diagnosis therapy, which tackle co-occurring mental health conditions.

The center's promising outcomes, with 65% of clients maintaining sobriety for at least six months post-treatment, underscore the efficacy of its holistic support therapies. Abhasa provides a judgment-free, tranquil environment that aids in mending relationships and restoring mental clarity. For more details about their programs, Abhasa encourages visits to their website or direct contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

