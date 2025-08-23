Left Menu

Acharya Manish Introduces Revolutionary Ayurvedic Detox Kit

Acharya Manish Ji launches India's first integrative detox kit targeting the gut-liver-spleen axis, combining Ayurvedic principles with modern science. The Pet–Yakrit–Pleeha Shuddhi Kit aims to combat lifestyle disorders by detoxifying the body, enhancing digestion, liver function, and immunity. It's available nationwide and marks a step in preventive healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:10 IST
In a transformative move for Ayurveda, Acharya Manish Ji has launched the Pet–Yakrit–Pleeha Shuddhi Kit in Lucknow, aiming to detoxify the gut-liver-spleen axis. This landmark initiative seeks to curb chronic diseases by blending age-old Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary scientific validation.

With lifestyle disorders like diabetes and hypertension on the rise, the kit addresses the root causes often tied to dysfunction within the digestive system. The four-week program, approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, employs potent Ayurvedic herbs such as Kutki and Giloy to aid in detoxification and bolster immunity.

Available through various online platforms and pharmacies, the launch is accompanied by a national awareness campaign promoting preventive health practices. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., led by Acharya Manish Ji, continues to make strides in integrative healthcare, team delivery Ayurvedic and holistic therapy across India.

