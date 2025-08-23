Left Menu

The Wheel of Wellness: Revolutionizing Women's Healthcare in India

The Wheel of Wellness, unveiled at Cutting Edge 2025, aims to transform women's healthcare in India by providing preventive and personalized care. This initiative leverages technology and ensures patient ownership of health data. Led by ARTIST for Her and partnered with Jhpiego, DOTO Health, and HDR Healthcare Foundation, it promises nationwide impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:40 IST
At Cutting Edge 2025, the Wheel of Wellness was launched, marking a significant shift in women's healthcare in India. Spearheaded by ARTIST for Her, this initiative aims to provide preventive and personalized health solutions for women, leveraging cutting-edge technology and ensuring patient data privacy.

This collaborative effort, involving organizations like Jhpiego, DOTO Health, and HDR Healthcare Foundation, addresses India's silent women's health crisis. The program promises personalized care while maintaining strict data ownership and privacy policies, empowering women nationwide to take control of their health.

Dr. Hema Divakar described this movement as a lifelong commitment, with plans to expand preventive care through thousands of clinics. Beginning with a pilot in Karnataka, the initiative combines technology and community participation to redefine care from the ground up, ensuring women's wellness is no longer a privilege but a right.

