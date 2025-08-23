The Wheel of Wellness: Revolutionizing Women's Healthcare in India

At Cutting Edge 2025, the Wheel of Wellness was launched, marking a significant shift in women's healthcare in India. Spearheaded by ARTIST for Her, this initiative aims to provide preventive and personalized health solutions for women, leveraging cutting-edge technology and ensuring patient data privacy.

This collaborative effort, involving organizations like Jhpiego, DOTO Health, and HDR Healthcare Foundation, addresses India's silent women's health crisis. The program promises personalized care while maintaining strict data ownership and privacy policies, empowering women nationwide to take control of their health.

Dr. Hema Divakar described this movement as a lifelong commitment, with plans to expand preventive care through thousands of clinics. Beginning with a pilot in Karnataka, the initiative combines technology and community participation to redefine care from the ground up, ensuring women's wellness is no longer a privilege but a right.