Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's Food Safety Department seized 21 quintals of adulterated cheese and expired mustard oil. The raid, prompted by CM Omar Abdullah's call for stringent monitoring, took place in an unlicensed facility in Jammu. Investigations are ongoing to penalize the responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Jammu and Kashmir's Food Safety Department seized 21 quintals of adulterated cheese and a substantial amount of expired mustard oil from a godown on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, officials reported.

This operation in the Gangyal area follows a directive from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urging the department to ramp up inspections to ensure food safety standards are met. Acting on a tip-off, authorities raided an unregistered storage facility, confiscating 2,100 kilograms of compromised cheese and 78 tins of expired mustard oil. No personnel were found at the site during the raid, and the questionable items underwent testing in a mobile laboratory.

The department has initiated legal proceedings to hold those responsible accountable and encourages the public to report any offences that jeopardize public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

