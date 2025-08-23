Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

In a significant operation, Jammu and Kashmir's Food Safety Department seized 21 quintals of adulterated cheese and a substantial amount of expired mustard oil from a godown on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, officials reported.

This operation in the Gangyal area follows a directive from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urging the department to ramp up inspections to ensure food safety standards are met. Acting on a tip-off, authorities raided an unregistered storage facility, confiscating 2,100 kilograms of compromised cheese and 78 tins of expired mustard oil. No personnel were found at the site during the raid, and the questionable items underwent testing in a mobile laboratory.

The department has initiated legal proceedings to hold those responsible accountable and encourages the public to report any offences that jeopardize public health.

