Delhi Park Inspection Sparks Political Controversy

A video showing BJP MCD councillor Munesh Dhedha reprimanding youths during a late-night inspection of a local park in Kondli has sparked political outrage after circulating widely on social media. The inspection followed complaints about alleged drug activities in the area, according to Dhedha's aides.

The opposition, led by AAP, criticized the councillor's actions, naming it 'moral policing.' Concerns were raised regarding the potential breach of privacy laws if those involved were minors, while AAP's Ankush Narang called it a publicity stunt.

Defending Dhedha, the Delhi BJP emphasized public representatives' responsibilities to combat drug abuse. Suggestions were made to involve police during such initiatives in future. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between political groups over social intervention methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)