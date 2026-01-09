Left Menu

Delhi Park Inspection Sparks Political Controversy

A video of BJP MCD councillor Munesh Dhedha scolding youths during a night park inspection in Kondli has ignited a political debate. The incident was part of a response to local complaints about drug use, but opposition calls it 'moral policing'. AAP criticized the act and stressed legal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing BJP MCD councillor Munesh Dhedha reprimanding youths during a late-night inspection of a local park in Kondli has sparked political outrage after circulating widely on social media. The inspection followed complaints about alleged drug activities in the area, according to Dhedha's aides.

The opposition, led by AAP, criticized the councillor's actions, naming it 'moral policing.' Concerns were raised regarding the potential breach of privacy laws if those involved were minors, while AAP's Ankush Narang called it a publicity stunt.

Defending Dhedha, the Delhi BJP emphasized public representatives' responsibilities to combat drug abuse. Suggestions were made to involve police during such initiatives in future. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between political groups over social intervention methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

