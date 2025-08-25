Tragic Liver Transplant Raises Questions of Medical Negligence

Tragedy struck at a private hospital in Pune when a woman died after donating part of her liver to her husband, who had succumbed to complications post-transplant. This prompted the Maharashtra health department to investigate the incident, demanding a detailed report by Monday.

According to Dr. Nagnath Yempalle, the Deputy Director of Health Services, the Sahyadri Hospital has been asked to provide video recordings and a comprehensive report of the medical procedures involved. The couple's family has accused the hospital of medical negligence and is seeking a thorough inquiry.

The hospital maintains that all protocols were adhered to and that the patients were high-risk. They expressed sympathy for the bereaved family and assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. The health department's findings are keenly awaited as the community deals with this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)