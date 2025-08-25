GSK India's Precision Leap in Gynaecological Cancer Care

In a significant leap for cancer treatment, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals announced its entry into the oncology segment by introducing precision therapies for gynaecological cancers in India. This groundbreaking move aims to tackle the country's urgent need for advanced cancer care options.

The pharmaceutical giant has unveiled advanced therapies, Jemperli (dostarlimab) and Zejula (niraparib), which target gynaecological cancers such as endometrial and ovarian cancer. Jemperli is the first approved PD-1 immunotherapy for specific endometrial cancer cases, while Zejula is aimed at advanced ovarian cancer.

With cancer incidence expected to rise significantly by 2045 in India, GSK's introduction of these therapies marks a strategic strengthening of its long-term commitment to building a robust specialty medicine portfolio, offering hope for improved outcomes in women's cancer care.

