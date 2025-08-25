Left Menu

GSK India's Precision Leap in Gynaecological Cancer Care

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has launched Jemperli and Zejula in India, pioneering precision therapies for gynaecological cancers. This move addresses critical needs in cancer care, projecting significant growth in endometrial and ovarian cancer incidence. GSK remains committed to expanding its specialty medicine portfolio in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:31 IST
In a significant leap for cancer treatment, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals announced its entry into the oncology segment by introducing precision therapies for gynaecological cancers in India. This groundbreaking move aims to tackle the country's urgent need for advanced cancer care options.

The pharmaceutical giant has unveiled advanced therapies, Jemperli (dostarlimab) and Zejula (niraparib), which target gynaecological cancers such as endometrial and ovarian cancer. Jemperli is the first approved PD-1 immunotherapy for specific endometrial cancer cases, while Zejula is aimed at advanced ovarian cancer.

With cancer incidence expected to rise significantly by 2045 in India, GSK's introduction of these therapies marks a strategic strengthening of its long-term commitment to building a robust specialty medicine portfolio, offering hope for improved outcomes in women's cancer care.

