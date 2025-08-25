Left Menu

Step into the Struggles: #WalkInMyShoes Campaign Unveils Hidden Challenges of MS

Roche Pharma India and MSSI launch 'Walk In My Shoes' to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in major Indian cities. Simulation zones replicate common MS symptoms for educational experiences, aiming to foster empathy and support. A digital hub provides verified MS information, empowering patients and elevating public understanding.

Roche Pharma India, alongside the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), has launched 'Walk In My Shoes,' a campaign to elevate public awareness of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The initiative aims to reveal the often-invisible struggles faced by MS patients and foster empathy within society.

Through interactive simulation zones set up in New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, visitors can experience the sensory challenges associated with MS, such as loss of balance, motor impairment, and blurry vision. These zones allow the public to gain a firsthand understanding of the daily hardships endured by individuals living with this debilitating condition.

The campaign also includes the launch of a digital platform, www.walkinmyshoes.in, offering credible information about MS. This initiative underscores the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment, advocating for patient-centric care and societal support. Roche's efforts highlight a commitment to integrating science and compassion in addressing MS challenges.

