Kashmir's Crackdown on Rotten Food Outlets Sparks Public Outrage

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the licenses of nine food outlets in a crackdown on rotten meat and adulterated food products. This action follows the seizure of over 12,000 kgs of spoiled meat and 21 quintals of synthetic cheese, highlighting public concern and anger in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has intensified its crackdown on food safety violations by suspending the licenses of nine food outlets. The move comes in response to rising concerns over rotten meat and adulterated food products.

Of the outlets penalized, four are based in Srinagar, while the remaining five operate in Anantnag district. The Food and Drug Administration, under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), enforced the suspensions during a targeted operation.

This decisive action follows the recent seizure of over 12,000 kilograms of spoiled meat and 21 quintals of synthetic cheese. There has been significant public outcry in the Kashmir Valley following media reports on the confiscated frozen meat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

