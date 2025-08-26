Left Menu

Goa's Healthcare Conclave Sparks Travel Surge: HIFAA 2025 a Game-Changer

Goa is preparing for the second edition of the Healthcare Iconic Fashion and Awards (HIFAA) on August 30–31, 2025, causing a significant rise in travel fares akin to Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela. The event will host top healthcare leaders, business owners, and government ministers, transforming Goa's usual off-peak season into a bustling hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:38 IST
Goa's Healthcare Conclave Sparks Travel Surge: HIFAA 2025 a Game-Changer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Goa is gearing up for the second installment of the Healthcare Iconic Fashion and Awards (HIFAA) on August 30–31, 2025, a high-profile event attracting more than 500 doctors and 20 international delegates.

As anticipation builds for this landmark event, a notable surge in travel fares has been observed, comparable to the fare hikes seen during the famed Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. Airfares have doubled, and train tickets are rapidly selling out.

The event will feature prominent figures, including two Union Ministers and top healthcare leaders, solidifying HIFAA as a major gathering in India. This influx is revitalizing Goa's off-peak tourism season, turning late August into a bustling period.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

 India
2
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global
3
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

 Global
4
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025