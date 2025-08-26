Goa's Healthcare Conclave Sparks Travel Surge: HIFAA 2025 a Game-Changer
Goa is preparing for the second edition of the Healthcare Iconic Fashion and Awards (HIFAA) on August 30–31, 2025, causing a significant rise in travel fares akin to Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela. The event will host top healthcare leaders, business owners, and government ministers, transforming Goa's usual off-peak season into a bustling hub.
Goa is gearing up for the second installment of the Healthcare Iconic Fashion and Awards (HIFAA) on August 30–31, 2025, a high-profile event attracting more than 500 doctors and 20 international delegates.
As anticipation builds for this landmark event, a notable surge in travel fares has been observed, comparable to the fare hikes seen during the famed Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. Airfares have doubled, and train tickets are rapidly selling out.
The event will feature prominent figures, including two Union Ministers and top healthcare leaders, solidifying HIFAA as a major gathering in India. This influx is revitalizing Goa's off-peak tourism season, turning late August into a bustling period.
