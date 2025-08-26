Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Kenvue Survey

Nearly three-fourths of Indians trust doctors on social media to provide credible information on personal care, as per a survey conducted by an American consumer health company. In the survey, Kenvue has found out that 73 per cent of Indians trust doctors on social media to provide credible information about personal care routines.

The survey of 1,003 Indians said that 77 per cent of respondents trust their family to provide credible information about personal care routines.

The maker of Listerine and Stayfree said 75 per cent of people believe their personal care routines impact their overall health and well-being.

Indians see their personal care routines as long-term investments and understand their benefits to overall health, a statement said.

''In recent times, we have seen Indians becoming more conscious about all aspects of their health, proactively embracing preventive and personal health routines,'' Kenvue India's managing director Manish Anandani said.

The survey said 80 per cent of Indians agree they wear sunscreens to prevent burns and reduce the risk of skin cancer, which is higher than the global average of 73 per cent.

