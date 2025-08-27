Left Menu

MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

MuscleBlaze, a leading fitness nutrition brand, is marking its 13th anniversary with an expansive sale including new product launches, massive discounts, and special promotions. Available until August 29, the sale features up to 45% off on products, exclusive freebies, and several innovative sports nutrition offerings.

Updated: 27-08-2025 16:36 IST
MuscleBlaze, Asia's premier sports nutrition brand trusted globally, is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a major sale event. Running until August 29, the sale offers significant discounts, up to 45% off, on popular items including protein powders, creatine, and pre-workouts, making it an excellent chance for fitness enthusiasts to stock up.

In conjunction with the anniversary sale, MuscleBlaze is introducing exclusive product launches. Highlights include the Biozyme x Blue Tokai Performance Whey Café Latte, boasting 50% higher protein absorption, and the Xtreme 200, a pre-workout supplement with an innovative Strawberry Watermelon Ice flavor, reinforcing the brand's leadership in sports nutrition.

Additionally, the sale offers enticing packages in the fit foods category, ensuring fitness and nutrition are both affordable and enjoyable. With options like High Protein Oats and Muesli combos offered at their lowest-ever prices, MuscleBlaze demonstrates its commitment to quality and innovation in the sports nutrition sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

