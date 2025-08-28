Major Shake-Up at CDC: High-Profile Resignations Rock Agency

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is experiencing a significant shift in its leadership as some of its top officials have announced their resignations. Among those stepping down are Demetre Daskalakis, head of the vaccine unit, and Debra Houry, a prominent medical officer.

Documents revealed that Daskalakis's resignation letter cited the 'weaponization of public health' as a primary reason for his departure. This sentiment echoes growing concerns over the intersection of politics and public health.

Houry, on the other hand, highlighted the overstatement of vaccine risks and the impact of budget cuts on the agency's effectiveness. The loss of these key figures raises questions about the future direction of the CDC under such strained circumstances.