Indian Navy's Critical Airlift: Lifesaving Mission from Lakshadweep

In a testament to their preparedness and expertise, the Indian Navy successfully conducted a critical airlift mission involving a critically ill four-year-old child from the Lakshadweep Islands. The urgent operation unfolded on the night of August 27, as challenging weather conditions did not deter the Navy's dedication.

A request for immediate medical evacuation was received by the Union Territory Administration of Lakshadweep at 12:30 am, necessitating the Southern Naval Command's swift response. A Navy Dornier aircraft, stationed at INS Garuda in Kochi, was promptly launched to execute the rescue operation.

By 5:45 am, the young patient had been transported from Agatti Island to Kochi, where they were transferred to a civil hospital for necessary neurosurgical intervention. The successful mission underscores the Navy's unfailing commitment to serving the nation under any circumstances, as emphasized by a Navy spokesperson.

