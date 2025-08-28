Left Menu

Indian Navy's Critical Airlift: Lifesaving Mission from Lakshadweep

In a daring overnight mission, the Indian Navy airlifted a critically ill four-year-old from Lakshadweep Islands to a hospital in Kochi. The urgent operation exemplified the Navy's readiness and commitment, as adverse weather didn't hinder the rescue. The child required immediate neurosurgery upon arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:32 IST
Indian Navy's Critical Airlift: Lifesaving Mission from Lakshadweep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to their preparedness and expertise, the Indian Navy successfully conducted a critical airlift mission involving a critically ill four-year-old child from the Lakshadweep Islands. The urgent operation unfolded on the night of August 27, as challenging weather conditions did not deter the Navy's dedication.

A request for immediate medical evacuation was received by the Union Territory Administration of Lakshadweep at 12:30 am, necessitating the Southern Naval Command's swift response. A Navy Dornier aircraft, stationed at INS Garuda in Kochi, was promptly launched to execute the rescue operation.

By 5:45 am, the young patient had been transported from Agatti Island to Kochi, where they were transferred to a civil hospital for necessary neurosurgical intervention. The successful mission underscores the Navy's unfailing commitment to serving the nation under any circumstances, as emphasized by a Navy spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

 India
2
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global
3
Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

 Global
4
Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025