Old Forests Ayurveda: Fusing Tradition with AI for Revolutionary Healthcare

Old Forests Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. is innovating healthcare by integrating AI into their system, alongside unique ayurvedic treatments such as a guarantee-card scheme. Led by Dr. K.K. Mittal, they're expanding across India, providing relief for conditions like Leucoderma and Psoriasis, and merging ancient practice with modern technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Old Forests Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., known for its trusted Ayurvedic healthcare solutions, is revamping patient care with an innovative approach by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their helpdesk. This advancement ensures patient queries are addressed swiftly and accurately, enhancing the overall patient experience.

The company, driven by Dr. K.K. Mittal, is offering a unique guarantee-card-based treatment scheme, where continued treatment is provided at no extra cost if no improvement is noted within three months. This initiative underscores their commitment to patient wellness and satisfaction.

Expanding its footprint, Old Forests Ayurveda has announced the opening of a new branch in Ludhiana, Punjab, starting September 2025. Their modern practice offers specialized treatments for conditions like Sanfed Daag (Leucoderma) and Psoriasis, evidencing proven success in chronic and challenging conditions.

