IHH Healthcare Announces Expansion Plans with New Brand Identity

IHH Healthcare, a leading multinational healthcare provider, has revealed its ambitious plan to expand its bed capacity in India by 2,000 by 2028. This announcement coincides with the unveiling of a new brand identity, designed to bring clarity and cohesion across its international operations.

The healthcare giant currently operates through Fortis Healthcare and Gleneagles Healthcare, maintaining a network of 35 hospitals and over 5,000 beds across 11 Indian states. Globally, IHH runs 140 facilities, including more than 80 hospitals in ten countries.

CEO Prem Kumar Nair emphasized the role of the refreshed brand identity in affirming IHH's status as a multinational leader. The strategy involves enhancing operational and financial efficiencies, driving innovation, and fostering strategic partnerships. A key development under this strategy is the collaboration where Fortis will manage five of six hospitals in the Gleneagles India network.

