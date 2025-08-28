Left Menu

IHH Healthcare Announces Expansion Plans with New Brand Identity

IHH Healthcare announces its plan to add 2,000 new beds in India by 2028, unveiling a new brand identity for better cohesion. With a network across India and internationally, IHH aims to leverage operational and financial efficiencies. A strategic collaboration between its subsidiaries Fortis and Gleneagles was also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:42 IST
IHH Healthcare Announces Expansion Plans with New Brand Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IHH Healthcare, a leading multinational healthcare provider, has revealed its ambitious plan to expand its bed capacity in India by 2,000 by 2028. This announcement coincides with the unveiling of a new brand identity, designed to bring clarity and cohesion across its international operations.

The healthcare giant currently operates through Fortis Healthcare and Gleneagles Healthcare, maintaining a network of 35 hospitals and over 5,000 beds across 11 Indian states. Globally, IHH runs 140 facilities, including more than 80 hospitals in ten countries.

CEO Prem Kumar Nair emphasized the role of the refreshed brand identity in affirming IHH's status as a multinational leader. The strategy involves enhancing operational and financial efficiencies, driving innovation, and fostering strategic partnerships. A key development under this strategy is the collaboration where Fortis will manage five of six hospitals in the Gleneagles India network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM busy monitoring mines auction in J'khand, while excavation of uranium leading to deformity among tribals, alleges Hemant Soren.

PM busy monitoring mines auction in J'khand, while excavation of uranium lea...

 India
2
Sergio Perez's Formula One Comeback with Cadillac Sparks Enthusiasm

Sergio Perez's Formula One Comeback with Cadillac Sparks Enthusiasm

 Netherlands
3
Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations

Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations

 India
4
Gurukul Meets Modern: Integrating Tradition into Mainstream Education

Gurukul Meets Modern: Integrating Tradition into Mainstream Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025