AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Pioneering Neuromodulation Centre Brings New Hope

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has taken a significant step forward in mental healthcare with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art neuromodulation centre. This facility, launched within the institute's psychiatry department, promises hope for patients grappling with drug-resistant and hard-to-treat psychiatric disorders through advanced, non-invasive brain stimulation therapies, according to an official statement.

Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas hailed the centre as a landmark for AIIMS Bhubaneswar, emphasizing its alignment with the mission to deliver cutting-edge medical technologies to Odisha's residents and beyond. The centre houses sophisticated neuromodulation equipment, such as the repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation unit, ultra-brief pulse electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) unit, and transcranial electrical stimulation (TES).

These innovative, non-invasive techniques target specific brain circuits to provide focused treatment for various mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and neuropsychiatric conditions. By concentrating only on the affected brain areas, these therapies offer a precise alternative to conventional methods, facilitating quicker patient recovery and improved outcomes, the institute added. Dean Biswa Ranjan Mishra described the facility as a beacon of hope for individuals seeking relief through advanced treatment options.

