Nigeria Intensifies Fight Against Lassa Fever with WHO-Led Community Campaigns

Lassa fever, a viral haemorrhagic illness endemic to parts of West Africa, continues to pose a serious public health challenge in Nigeria. Between 1 January and 10 August 2025, Nigeria reported more than 6,939 suspected cases, including 849 confirmed cases and 159 deaths. While Nigeria remains the epicentre, neighbouring countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea have also recorded recurrent outbreaks in recent years, highlighting the disease’s regional impact.

Tackling Transmission Through Community Sensitisation

In response to the growing threat, the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the Benue State Ministry of Health and Human Services, has launched targeted sensitisation campaigns in 45 high-risk communities across five wards of Makurdi Local Government Area. The initiative takes prevention messages directly into everyday community spaces—markets, places of worship, and gathering points—where they can have the greatest reach and impact.

The campaign is being implemented under the guidance of the Benue State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) and Lassa Fever Technical Working Groups (TWGs), with WHO providing technical expertise, training, and logistics support.

Building Local Capacity

As part of the intervention, WHO has trained 91 health workers and community volunteers, equipping them with knowledge and practical tools to:

Educate families on prevention practices.

Encourage early detection of symptoms.

Address community concerns and dispel myths.

Dr. Asema Paul, State Epidemiologist at the Benue State PHEOC, explained:

“Lassa fever has been a recurring threat to our people. Sensitisation is critical in breaking the cycle of transmission. By training health workers and taking prevention messages into daily community life, we are building a community-led defense against the disease.”

Dr. Asma’i Zeenat, WHO’s North Central Zone Coordinator, reinforced the urgency:

“Treatment is costly and mortality is high, but prevention is far more effective. This is why we are engaging gatekeepers at the community level to protect families and save lives.”

Benue State: A High-Burden Region

Benue State is among Nigeria’s hardest-hit regions. In 2024, the state reported 1,051 suspected cases and 67 confirmed cases of Lassa fever. For the current year, as of 10 August 2025, 155 suspected cases and 14 confirmed cases have already been documented, resulting in five deaths and an alarming 36% case fatality rate.

Community leaders have strongly endorsed the outreach. His Royal Highness Clement Kulugh, Mue Ter Masev of Ugondo Community, praised the effort:

“People should share the message on precautions to prevent Lassa fever—store food properly, ensure hygiene, and spread the knowledge further. WHO and the government are here for the good of the people.”

Messages That Save Lives

The campaign has delivered simple, life-saving prevention messages:

Store food in sealed, rodent-proof containers.

Keep homes and surroundings clean to deter rodents.

Seek immediate medical care when symptoms appear.

The outreach has already had a visible impact. Ms. Mngutswen Joy, a student in Fiidi community, shared:

“Before now, I didn’t know rodent-bitten food could make us sick. Now I will store food in sealed containers and tell others to do the same.”

Similarly, Mr. Ayangeor Terlumun Destiny, a young trader, remarked:

“I never took time to learn about Lassa fever before. This health talk made me realize the dangers, symptoms, and preventive measures.”

Reaching Over 100,000 People

By integrating sensitisation into markets, schools, churches, mosques, and households, the campaign has already reached over 100,000 people. Volunteers are using locally adapted messages, illustrated storybooks, and visual aids to ensure the information resonates across different literacy levels.

National and Global Implications

Nigeria’s fight against Lassa fever is part of a broader regional and global health agenda. WHO continues to support the Federal Government of Nigeria in:

Strengthening surveillance systems to detect outbreaks early.

Improving case management and hospital readiness.

Enhancing risk communication through both community outreach and national mass media.

Lassa fever, which spreads primarily through contact with rodent excreta or contaminated food, poses a recurring challenge due to high mortality rates, costly treatment, and limited awareness. Community sensitisation remains one of the most cost-effective interventions.

Building Long-Term Resilience

In the longer term, WHO and the Benue State Ministry of Health plan to scale up periodic sensitisation campaigns, expand school and media-based awareness programs, and strengthen partnerships with traditional and religious leaders to sustain behavioral change.

These actions align with Nigeria’s national goal of reducing deaths from epidemic-prone diseases and building resilience against recurring viral haemorrhagic fevers, of which Lassa fever remains one of the most persistent.