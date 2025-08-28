Left Menu

Delhi's Health Surge: Enrolment Blitz at PDS Centres

A 10-day enrolment drive will be held in Delhi to boost registration for the Ayushman Bharat scheme, providing health coverage for low-income households. The campaign aims to improve healthcare access and reduce expenses for patients. Delhi government plans to empanel more hospitals and address pending dues.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An enrolment drive for the Ayushman Bharat scheme will take place across Delhi's PDS centres from September 1, allowing ration card holders to register using Aadhaar cards. The drive seeks to expand healthcare accessibility for low-income families.

The initiative, led by the Delhi government and coinciding with the BJP's recent ascent to power, aims to streamline health services and broaden coverage by integrating state and central health schemes. Already, 4.55 lakh cards have been issued, with 2.28 lakh for seniors over 70.

The government plans to add more hospitals to its network, ensuring efficient treatment delivery. Concerns over pending payments to private hospitals are being addressed, with Rs 7 crore already disbursed. Eligible families will receive health coverage up to Rs 10 lakh annually.

