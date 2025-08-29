CDC Director Susan Monarez Fired Amidst Political Clash

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump fired CDC Director Susan Monarez late Wednesday. The decision, as explained by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, stemmed from Monarez's perceived lack of alignment with the President's mission. Monarez's termination has sparked controversy, with her legal team claiming she was targeted for upholding scientific integrity.

Monarez, who served less than a month, declined to resign when asked, leading to her dismissal. Her lawyers, Mark Zaid and Abbe David Lowell, assert she stood against unscientific policies and was unfairly targeted. This incident reflects broader tensions within public health leadership and concerns over politicization.

The administration also faces challenges regarding National Guard deployments and a lawsuit from Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. These events highlight the administration's controversial policies and the ongoing debate over federal intervention in state affairs.