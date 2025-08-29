Revolutionary Online Tool to Optimize Blood Pressure Medication

An innovative online tool has been developed to optimize the effectiveness of blood pressure medications, enabling personalized treatment plans for patients. Inspired by data from nearly 500 studies, researchers from The George Institute for Global Health spearheaded this breakthrough.

The 'Blood Pressure Treatment Efficacy Calculator', as published in The Lancet, assists doctors in prescribing medicine tailored to the precise lowering needs of a patient's blood pressure. Cardiology expert Nelson Wang emphasized its significance, noting the crucial impact every 1 mmHg drop can have on reducing heart attack or stroke risks.

The tool simplifies the complex dosage decisions faced by healthcare providers, helping choose from thousands of drug combinations. Its ability to categorize treatment intensity enhances patient outcomes, with the next phase involving clinical trials for its real-world efficacy.

