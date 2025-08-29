Critical Medical Supply Shortage Hits Gaza Amid Rare Syndrome Surge

A dire shortage of essential medical supplies in Gaza is exacerbating the health crisis as cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) rise, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned. The syndrome, which has seen 94 recorded cases and resulted in 10 deaths since June, rarely emerged in Gaza before the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict began two years ago.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare condition causing the immune system to attack peripheral nerves, has struck individuals across various age groups, including children. According to the WHO, essential first-line treatments such as Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG) and plasmapheresis filters are unavailable, leaving patients without vital treatment options.

The surge in GBS is attributed to infections linked to worsening water, sanitation, and hygiene conditions. Overcrowding, compromised immunity, and rising malnutrition levels further compound the problem. The situation remains critical as aid trickles in and diagnostic capacities remain limited, underlining the urgent need for medical and humanitarian support in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)