Maharashtra FDA's Crackdown on Fake Paneer and Substandard Milk

The Maharashtra FDA has seized 218 kg of fake paneer and 478 liters of poor-quality milk in a crackdown before Ganeshotsav. Since August 11, the agency inspected 42 places, collecting 55 food samples. The campaign extends to other festivals and citizens are urged to report substandard foods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an impressive initiative to protect food safety during major festivals, seizing a significant amount of fake paneer and substandard milk. According to an official report, 218 kilograms of counterfeit paneer and 478 liters of inferior quality milk were confiscated during a special crackdown ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Since August 11, FDA teams have been on high alert, meticulously inspecting 42 establishments and collecting 55 food samples for thorough analysis as part of the 'Festival of Maharashtra, Commitment to Food Safety' drive. On August 25, a joint operation with Mumbai police at Antop Hill led to the destruction of fake paneer, while a separate seizure on August 19 in Dahisar East involved substandard milk.

The campaign, which aims to uphold food safety during Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali, will continue until October 25. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspected adulterated food products, including khoya and paneer, through the FDA's toll-free helpline 1800-222-365, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in food safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

