Kiwifruit, a staple in nutritious diets, is often celebrated for its vibrant green or golden flesh packed with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants. However, nutritionists are now uncovering the overlooked benefits of its tiny black seeds, which surprisingly contribute significantly to health.

Rima Rao, a Certified Nutritionist at Frutas de Chile, emphasizes that although the seeds don't rival the fruit's full nutritional profile, they offer omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and protein, enhancing heart and brain function. The seeds also complement the digestive aid of actinidin, a natural enzyme found in kiwifruit.

Beyond health benefits, kiwi seeds hold the promise of new life, though cultivating them into fruit-bearing vines is a long, variable process. This evidence cements kiwi seeds' role in the fruit's superfood status, reinforcing the importance of consuming whole kiwifruits for maximal health benefits.

