Global Health Alert: Crisis and Change

Gerresheimer's CFO, Bernd Metzner, is stepping down, to be replaced by Wolf Lehmann, amid investor pressure. The WHO reports a shortage of medical supplies in Gaza as Guillain-Barré syndrome cases rise. This syndrome, previously rare in Gaza, has seen 94 cases and 10 deaths since June.

Updated: 31-08-2025 02:28 IST
In a significant development, Gerresheimer has announced the resignation of CFO Bernd Metzner. Under pressure from investors, the company has decided to appoint Wolf Lehmann, an outsider with private equity experience, as the new finance chief starting September 1. The strategic shift is backed by activist shareholders.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has issued a grave warning about the shortage of critical medical supplies in Gaza. The UN agency highlights a surge in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition causing paralysis, with 94 cases and 10 fatalities since June.

This troubling situation in Gaza marks an alarming trend, as the syndrome was seldom seen in the region prior to conflicts, raising concerns over healthcare provisions in crisis zones.

