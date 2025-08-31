Rising Pediatric Gallstones in India: A Pediatric Wake-Up Call
Gallstones, historically an adult ailment, are increasingly affecting children in India, especially in urban centers. This trend highlights the need for greater awareness among parents and professionals. Factors such as poor diet and lifestyle contribute, with ultrasound providing effective diagnosis. Prompt treatment and lifestyle adjustments are essential to address this issue.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected development, the rise in pediatric gallstone cases is causing concern across India. Traditionally seen as an adult condition, gallstones are now affecting children, with increasing diagnoses in urban centers, according to experts.
Dr. Shandip Kumar Sinha from Medcity in Gurugram indicates that obesity, poor diet, and genetic factors contribute to this alarming health trend. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics survey reveals that sedentary lifestyles and high-fat diets elevate risk among children.
Medical professionals advocate for timely diagnoses using ultrasound and suggest lifestyle changes. Education on diet, physical activity, and early screening is vital for prevention. Parents must stay informed to avoid complications and ensure proactive care for their children's health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
