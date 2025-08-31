Left Menu

Rising Pediatric Gallstones in India: A Pediatric Wake-Up Call

Gallstones, historically an adult ailment, are increasingly affecting children in India, especially in urban centers. This trend highlights the need for greater awareness among parents and professionals. Factors such as poor diet and lifestyle contribute, with ultrasound providing effective diagnosis. Prompt treatment and lifestyle adjustments are essential to address this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:50 IST
Rising Pediatric Gallstones in India: A Pediatric Wake-Up Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected development, the rise in pediatric gallstone cases is causing concern across India. Traditionally seen as an adult condition, gallstones are now affecting children, with increasing diagnoses in urban centers, according to experts.

Dr. Shandip Kumar Sinha from Medcity in Gurugram indicates that obesity, poor diet, and genetic factors contribute to this alarming health trend. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics survey reveals that sedentary lifestyles and high-fat diets elevate risk among children.

Medical professionals advocate for timely diagnoses using ultrasound and suggest lifestyle changes. Education on diet, physical activity, and early screening is vital for prevention. Parents must stay informed to avoid complications and ensure proactive care for their children's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India
2
Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

 Global
3
Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

 Global
4
Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger Courts

Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025