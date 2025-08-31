Left Menu

A Green Initiative and Healthcare Leap in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel led a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Ahmedabad. Shah also inaugurated an urban health center in Gota, offering extensive medical services including maternal and child care, communicable and non-communicable disease treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:46 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, spearheaded a significant environmental initiative by leading a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This drive aims to inspire citizens to plant a tree in their mother's name, held in Ghatlodia ward by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Concurrently, Shah launched an urban health center in the city's Gota ward, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore.

The state-of-the-art facility provides a plethora of medical services, ranging from maternal and child healthcare to comprehensive treatment for both communicable and non-communicable diseases, ensuring a healthier future for Ahmedabad residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

