A Green Initiative and Healthcare Leap in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, spearheaded a significant environmental initiative by leading a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This drive aims to inspire citizens to plant a tree in their mother's name, held in Ghatlodia ward by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Concurrently, Shah launched an urban health center in the city's Gota ward, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore.

The state-of-the-art facility provides a plethora of medical services, ranging from maternal and child healthcare to comprehensive treatment for both communicable and non-communicable diseases, ensuring a healthier future for Ahmedabad residents.

