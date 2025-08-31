Left Menu

Medical Supplies Shortfall Worsens as Rare Syndrome Surges in Gaza

The WHO has reported a shortage of critical medical supplies in Gaza amid a rise in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Since June, 94 cases with 10 deaths have been recorded, marking unusual prevalence since the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict began nearly two years ago.

In a concerning development, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that essential medical supplies for treating patients in Gaza are depleted, complicating response efforts to a surge in Guillain-Barré syndrome cases.

The Palestinian enclave, already strained by ongoing conflict, has documented 94 cases of the rare paralysis-causing syndrome since June, resulting in 10 fatalities.

This occurrence of Guillain-Barré syndrome is unprecedented in the region, having not previously been witnessed on such a scale prior to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which took a turn nearly two years ago.

