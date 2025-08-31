Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes After Dog Bite: Child's Death Highlights Vaccine Omission

A three-year-old boy from Tungur village in Jagtial district succumbed to complications from a dog bite. Despite seeking local medical care, he was not given the anti-rabies vaccine. His health deteriorated and he died on the way to Hyderabad for advanced treatment, raising concerns over vaccine awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes After Dog Bite: Child's Death Highlights Vaccine Omission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young child's life was tragically cut short following a dog bite incident in Tungur village, Jagtial district. Three-year-old boy died after complications arose from the bite, reportedly because he was not administered the crucial anti-rabies vaccine at the time of the attack, according to police.

Beerpur Sub-Inspector B Raju confirmed that the child was attacked by stray dogs while playing. Despite the family's immediate medical intervention, the omission of the anti-rabies vaccine proved fatal. On August 29, alarming symptoms prompted his parents to seek emergency care, leading to a series of hospital referrals.

The boy's condition worsened, forcing a critical transfer to Hyderabad. Tragically, he succumbed to his condition en route on August 30. The case underscores the vital importance of rabies vaccinations and raises concerns over existing healthcare protocols in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies

Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies

 India
2
Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

 India
3
Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

 Global
4
Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Himachal Pradesh

Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Hima...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025