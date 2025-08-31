Tragedy Strikes After Dog Bite: Child's Death Highlights Vaccine Omission

A young child's life was tragically cut short following a dog bite incident in Tungur village, Jagtial district. Three-year-old boy died after complications arose from the bite, reportedly because he was not administered the crucial anti-rabies vaccine at the time of the attack, according to police.

Beerpur Sub-Inspector B Raju confirmed that the child was attacked by stray dogs while playing. Despite the family's immediate medical intervention, the omission of the anti-rabies vaccine proved fatal. On August 29, alarming symptoms prompted his parents to seek emergency care, leading to a series of hospital referrals.

The boy's condition worsened, forcing a critical transfer to Hyderabad. Tragically, he succumbed to his condition en route on August 30. The case underscores the vital importance of rabies vaccinations and raises concerns over existing healthcare protocols in rural areas.

