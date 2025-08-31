Left Menu

Wegovy's Heart-Health Edge: A Game Changer in Weight-Loss Drugs

Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy has shown a 57% reduction in heart attack, stroke, or death risk compared to Eli Lilly's drugs in real-world studies. While not a randomized trial, these findings highlight Wegovy's significant cardiovascular benefits despite increased competition in the weight-loss drug market.

31-08-2025
In a compelling announcement, Novo Nordisk revealed that its celebrated weight-loss drug, Wegovy, demonstrated a remarkable 57% reduction in the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death when compared to rival medications by Eli Lilly. The data presented, while not from a randomized trial, offers a promising outlook for Wegovy's cardiovascular benefits.

The Danish pharmaceutical company highlighted these findings at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Madrid, emphasizing how Wegovy outperformed Lilly's drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, in reducing cardiovascular incidents in overweight and obese patients, excluding those with diabetes. The study included over 21,000 patients and showcased a lower incidence of major heart events in the Wegovy group.

With mounting competition in the weight-loss market, projected to hit $150 billion by the early 2030s, Wegovy's advantages could bolster Novo amid rising market pressures. Meanwhile, the FDA is evaluating a high-dose oral variant of Wegovy, potentially expanding its therapeutic arsenal for weight loss.

