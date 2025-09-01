Left Menu

Unlocking the Benefits: Why Nuts Are Essential for Kids' Health

Nuts are often avoided by parents due to fears of allergies and weight gain. However, nuts provide essential nutrients and healthy fats that support children's growth. Introducing nuts early can reduce allergy risks. Nuts should be included in kids' diets to prevent unhealthy eating habits.

Updated: 01-09-2025 11:12 IST
In Sydney, a conventional worry among parents about nuts revolves around misconceptions about weight gain and allergies. However, experts emphasize that nuts offer vital nutrients crucial for children's development.

The fats found in nuts are unsaturated, promoting heart health and reducing inflammation. They also offer essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, beneficial for brain development.

Despite concerns, incorporating nuts at an early age can lessen allergy risks. Experts recommend starting with nut spreads and gradually increasing intake. This can help manage weight and replace unhealthy food options.

