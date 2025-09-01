Novo Nordisk and Apollo Clinics Unite in Obesity Battle Across India

Denmark's Novo Nordisk has teamed up with Apollo Clinics to roll out an obesity management program in India, targeting various cities across the country. Announced on Monday, the initiative seeks to combat the growing obesity epidemic through a structured, multi-tiered care approach.

The collaboration includes the integration of a comprehensive obesity care framework at select centers, aimed at equipping healthcare workers with the necessary education and tools for delivering personalized healthcare solutions. This aligns with Novo Nordisk India's commitment to providing evidence-based and patient-centric healthcare.

According to Apollo Health & Lifestyle CEO Sriram Iyer, the partnership highlights the company's dedication to addressing obesity—a condition affecting over 250 million adults in India and linked to more than 230 health complications, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)