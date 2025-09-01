Left Menu

AliveCor Revolutionizes Cardiology with AI-Powered Portable ECG in India

AliveCor has introduced an AI-powered handheld 12-lead ECG system, Kardia 12L, in India. This portable device, designed for healthcare professionals, detects 35 cardiac conditions and aims to make heart disease diagnostics more accessible. The announcement underscores AliveCor's commitment to advancing portable healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:14 IST
AliveCor, a pioneer in AI-driven cardiology innovations, has unveiled the world's first AI-powered handheld 12-lead ECG system in India. This marks a significant step in making advanced cardiac diagnostics more accessible to healthcare professionals across the nation.

The device, Kardia 12L, features a unique, pocket-sized design equipped to detect critical heart conditions, including heart attacks, in diverse healthcare environments. According to Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor, Kardia 12L's accessibility and efficiency could transform cardiac care by allowing rapid detection of heart diseases across various settings.

With approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Kardia 12L builds on its successful launch in the US and indicates AliveCor's commitment to shaping the future of portable, AI-enhanced healthcare solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

