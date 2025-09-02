First Crisis Recovery Café Opens in Whanganui as New Mental Health Model

New Zealand’s first Crisis Recovery Café has officially opened in Whanganui, marking a significant shift in how mental health and addiction support is delivered in local communities. The initiative, led by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, is the first of six cafés being rolled out nationwide under the Government’s new mental health plan.

A Safe Alternative to Emergency Departments

The new café, hosted at Aunty’s Café, offers people experiencing a mental health crisis a safe, non-clinical environment to seek support. Staffed by trained peer support workers, the café provides a welcoming space where individuals can share their experiences, receive guidance, and feel supported without the stress often associated with hospital emergency departments.

“EDs are often not the right environment when someone is going through a mental health crisis,” Minister Doocey said. “These cafés meet people where they are, offering compassionate, peer-led care right in the heart of the community.”

Delivered in Partnership with Local Providers

The Whanganui café has been developed through a collaboration between Balance Aotearoa, iwi providers Te Oranganui and Hāpai Mauri Tangata, and central Government backing. This partnership model reflects the growing emphasis on community-based, culturally grounded care that is accessible and responsive to local needs.

The cafés are part of a wider strategy to improve the crisis response system by providing alternatives that reduce pressure on hospitals and allow earlier, more effective intervention.

Peer Support at the Centre

Crisis Recovery Cafés are peer-led, meaning they are operated by people with lived experience of mental health or addiction challenges. This approach is designed to create a more empathetic and understanding environment, breaking down barriers of stigma and helping people feel less isolated during moments of crisis.

Alongside the cafés, the Government is also investing in peer support specialist roles across eight emergency departments by the end of 2025. These roles will complement clinical care, helping bridge the gap between hospital systems and community-based support.

Growing the Mental Health Workforce

Minister Doocey emphasized that the cafés form part of a broader Government commitment to strengthening mental health services nationwide. “Our mental health plan is working. We’re turning the corner on reducing wait times and increasing the mental health workforce,” he said.

Recent data shows:

The frontline Health NZ mental health workforce has grown by around 10 percent since the Government took office.

Over 80 percent of people are now being seen within three weeks for specialist services, signaling faster access to care.

A Community-Focused Model of Care

By combining clinical services with peer-led community options, the Government hopes to build a more responsive and humane system of care. For many, the cafés will offer a first step toward recovery, providing support in a familiar setting rather than a medicalised one.

“Whether it’s you, your child, a friend, or a family member, reaching out for support, this Government is committed to ensuring help is there,” Doocey said.

Looking Ahead

The Whanganui café is the first of six planned sites across New Zealand. Each café will be tailored to its local community, but all will share the same purpose: offering people a place to be heard, supported, and connected during times of crisis.

With this model now in motion, mental health leaders hope it will reduce the burden on emergency services, encourage earlier intervention, and provide more people with the kind of care that feels right for them.