Rodent Attack on Newborns Sparks Outrage and Investigation

Two newborns were bitten by rats in a government hospital in Indore, prompting an investigation. The hospital has increased vigilance and taken preventive measures. The Congress party has criticized the state government, demanding a judicial inquiry due to the perceived administrative negligence and safety concerns for newborns.

In a shocking incident, rats have bitten two newborns at a government hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, over the last 48 hours, triggering an official investigation.

The Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), a major medical facility in the state, is under scrutiny after the incidents were reported by the hospital superintendent, Dr. Ashok Yadav. One baby suffered bites in the ICU, while another had injuries to the head and shoulder.

The incidents have prompted political backlash, with the opposition Congress demanding a judicial inquiry, highlighting a larger issue of administrative negligence and public safety within the healthcare system.

