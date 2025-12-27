Left Menu

Healthcare Negligence: Surgical Cloth Left in Patient for Over a Year

An FIR was filed against doctors and health officials after a woman reported that surgical cloth was left inside her during delivery, causing severe pain for over a year. After multiple hospital visits and misleading diagnoses, surgery revealed the foreign object. An investigation ensued, amidst claims of threats and negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:38 IST
Healthcare Negligence: Surgical Cloth Left in Patient for Over a Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against doctors at a private hospital in Greater Noida and senior health officials following a woman's serious accusation that a surgical cloth was inadvertently left inside her abdomen during a delivery operation in 2023. This incident reportedly caused her extreme pain for nearly eighteen months, as revealed by police on Saturday.

Under court orders, Knowledge Park police station registered an FIR on December 24 against six individuals, including doctors Anjana Agarwal and Manish Goyal, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar, along with health department officials Chandan Soni and Asha Kiran Chaudhary.

The complainant, Anshul Verma, alleges undergoing the operation at Bakson Hospital, during which negligence led to the surgical cloth being left inside her. Despite seeking medical advice from multiple hospitals over the years, the cause of her worsening pain remained undetected until surgical removal of the cloth in 2025. Verma has accused officials of delaying inquiries and threatening silence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
2
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
4
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025