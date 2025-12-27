Healthcare Negligence: Surgical Cloth Left in Patient for Over a Year

An FIR has been lodged against doctors at a private hospital in Greater Noida and senior health officials following a woman's serious accusation that a surgical cloth was inadvertently left inside her abdomen during a delivery operation in 2023. This incident reportedly caused her extreme pain for nearly eighteen months, as revealed by police on Saturday.

Under court orders, Knowledge Park police station registered an FIR on December 24 against six individuals, including doctors Anjana Agarwal and Manish Goyal, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar, along with health department officials Chandan Soni and Asha Kiran Chaudhary.

The complainant, Anshul Verma, alleges undergoing the operation at Bakson Hospital, during which negligence led to the surgical cloth being left inside her. Despite seeking medical advice from multiple hospitals over the years, the cause of her worsening pain remained undetected until surgical removal of the cloth in 2025. Verma has accused officials of delaying inquiries and threatening silence.

