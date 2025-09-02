The Healing Words: Communication's Role in Healthcare Revealed

Effective communication in today's healthcare system is as vital as clinical skills, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel emphasized at a book launch. The book, titled 'Communication in Healthcare: Principles, Skills and Practices,' is authored by Dr. S N Basu, a key figure in promoting communication in medicine.

The launch saw industry leaders discussing how empathy and human connection can enhance patient satisfaction, trust, and healthcare outcomes. The book delves into various aspects of communication, including doctor-patient interactions and cultural sensitivity, aiming to make healthcare more humane.

The publication, backed by Prabhat Prakashan, is expected to be a significant resource for medical professionals and students nationwide, highlighting how words can heal as effectively as medicine in the modern healthcare landscape.

