Medical Conditions Denied Disability Status under RPwD Act

The inter-departmental committee has decided against adding nine medical conditions, including asthma and single-sided deafness, to the disabilities list under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Despite receiving stakeholder feedback, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities deemed these conditions insufficient for new inclusion, citing existing categories as adequate for severe cases.

Central to the decision was the understanding that conditions like epilepsy are already recognized under neurological categories, while others, such as vital organ failure, require medical interventions rather than disability-rights inclusion.