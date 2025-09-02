Medical Conditions Denied Disability Status under RPwD Act
A committee rejected proposals to include nine new medical conditions, like asthma and epilepsy, under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. Despite stakeholder representations, the committee found none justified inclusion as specified disabilities, suggesting existing categories already address severe cases of these conditions.
The inter-departmental committee has decided against adding nine medical conditions, including asthma and single-sided deafness, to the disabilities list under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.
Despite receiving stakeholder feedback, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities deemed these conditions insufficient for new inclusion, citing existing categories as adequate for severe cases.
Central to the decision was the understanding that conditions like epilepsy are already recognized under neurological categories, while others, such as vital organ failure, require medical interventions rather than disability-rights inclusion.
