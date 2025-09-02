WHO Uganda Puts Staff Wellbeing at Forefront as UN Faces Major 2025 Transition

The year 2025 has ushered in a wave of transformation across the World Health Organization (WHO) and the broader United Nations (UN) system, driven by a rapidly evolving funding landscape, complex geopolitical challenges, and the increasing demand for efficiency within international agencies. These changes have tested not only the organizational frameworks of the UN system but also the resilience and adaptability of its global workforce.

In the face of such transition, WHO Uganda has emerged as a leader in promoting mental health and psychosocial wellbeing, placing people at the center of its response and integrating mental health support into the core of its daily operations and strategic outlook.

A Shift Toward Human-Centered Leadership

According to Dr. Kasonde Mwinga, WHO Representative to Uganda, the organization has adopted a deliberate and empathetic approach in its handling of the stress induced by restructuring processes.

“At WHO Uganda, we recognize the individual impact of every decision made during the ongoing changes, and we remain committed to supporting mental well-being, now more than ever. During these challenging times, people remain at the center, and supporting their mental health is our priority.”

This approach reflects the broader shift in the WHO’s global ethos—from a purely performance-based management style to one that is more compassionate, inclusive, and grounded in human dignity.

Integrating Mental Health into the Heart of Operations

In response to widespread stress and uncertainty, WHO Uganda has embedded mental health literacy and emotional wellbeing into every layer of staff engagement. This includes:

Mental Health Literacy Sessions : Staff are trained to recognize signs of stress, anxiety, and burnout, equipping them with skills to manage emotional strain and encourage others to seek support.

Stress Management Workshops : These provide strategies for building resilience , enhancing emotional intelligence , and navigating transitions more confidently.

Support Services : WHO Uganda offers a comprehensive support ecosystem , including: In-house staff counsellors External professional counselling An Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Insurance coverage for therapy and psychological support



All support mechanisms are confidential, culturally sensitive, and accessible across all contract types and staff levels, including dependents.

One of the beneficiaries of this initiative, Immaculate Atuhaire, WHO Uganda’s Emergency Readiness Officer, shared her experience:

“I didn’t realize how much I was affected by the transition until I attended a mental health literacy session. I was empowered to seek support, and it’s been life-changing. The emotional intelligence and stress management discussions helped me understand my emotions and how to manage them.”

Staff Association: A Beacon of Support During Uncertainty

An essential pillar in supporting staff through these challenging times has been the WHO Uganda Staff Association Executive Committee. Acting as the voice of employees, the committee has:

Maintained ongoing dialogue with management

Facilitated the inclusion of staff recommendations in decision-making

Championed team-building initiatives and morale boosters

These include:

Weekly group tea sessions to encourage informal peer bonding

Fruit baskets at staff meetings as symbols of care and community

"Money clinics" aimed at improving financial wellness—an often-overlooked contributor to mental health

Patrick Nemeye, WHO Uganda’s Procurement Officer, praised these efforts:

“In times of transition, it's easy to feel stressed—but the Staff Association has been a source of reassurance. From advocating for our concerns to introducing meaningful initiatives like the weekly tea gatherings, they have reminded us that we are in this together.”

Aligning with WHO’s Global Mental Health Strategy

WHO Uganda’s localized approach feeds directly into the WHO’s global mental health strategy, which emphasizes:

Psychosocial risk management in the workplace

Building a culture of compassion and inclusion

Promoting mental health literacy across all levels of the organization

This alignment ensures that the initiatives being implemented are not just reactive, but form part of a sustainable and proactive wellbeing strategy aimed at cultivating a resilient, empowered, and productive workforce.

The Broader Implications for Global Health Institutions

As international organizations undergo structural reforms and funding constraints, WHO Uganda’s model offers a compelling blueprint for maintaining morale and safeguarding employee wellbeing. This transformation is not only about adapting to budget cuts or operational shifts, but about redefining what leadership looks like in the humanitarian and development sectors.

With the wellbeing of its staff now entrenched as a strategic priority, WHO Uganda is setting a powerful example of how institutions can lead with empathy, solidarity, and strength, even in times of great change.