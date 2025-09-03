New Zealand Unveils Revamped Eating Disorders Strategy with Major Funding Boost

New Zealand has unveiled a long-awaited overhaul of its strategic approach to eating disorders, marking the first major update in more than 16 years. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced the refreshed strategy during the country’s Body Image and Eating Disorder Awareness Week, highlighting a renewed focus on prevention, community care, and specialist services.

A Significant Funding Increase

The Government will inject an additional $4 million annually into eating disorder services, representing a 20 percent increase. This will lift total investment to over $23 million each year. According to Mr Doocey, the move is designed to strengthen the “full continuum of care” across prevention, early intervention, community support, and highly specialized inpatient services.

“This investment ensures the strategy remains fit for purpose, bringing meaningful improvements that will meet the needs of our communities,” he said.

Key Features of the New Strategy

The funding package introduces several critical initiatives aimed at expanding both access and quality of care:

Peer Support Expansion – Every regional eating disorder service will now provide peer-led support, ensuring that those in recovery can guide and encourage others.

Family and Carer Services – Community-based programs will be created to provide practical and emotional assistance for families and caregivers.

Specialist Services Capacity – Increased resources will boost the ability of hospitals and treatment centres to manage complex cases requiring inpatient or intensive specialist care.

Prevention and Early Intervention – New initiatives will focus on promoting healthy body image, reducing stigma, and intervening early to stop eating disorders from worsening.

Progress in Mental Health Services

Mr Doocey emphasized that the broader mental health reforms are beginning to show results. Recent data shows that:

The frontline Health NZ mental health workforce has grown by about 10 percent since the Government took office.

Over 80 percent of people seeking specialist mental health services are now seen within three weeks, reflecting improved efficiency and shorter wait times.

“This strategy sets out a clear roadmap to support New Zealanders living with eating disorders. It’s about ensuring help is available—whether it’s for you, your child, a friend, or a family member,” Mr Doocey said.

Addressing a Growing Concern

Eating disorders affect thousands of New Zealanders every year, with young people particularly vulnerable. Experts have long called for a more coordinated national approach, stressing the importance of early treatment and stronger support for families. The refreshed strategy responds to these calls, aiming to provide care that is both compassionate and clinically effective.

Looking Ahead

As the Government rolls out the new measures, stakeholders across the health sector will monitor how effectively they translate into improved outcomes for individuals and families. With the new funding and expanded services, the hope is to reduce the burden of eating disorders on communities while promoting healthier relationships with food and body image nationwide.

“Today’s announcement represents a major step forward in ensuring that no one faces an eating disorder alone,” Mr Doocey concluded.