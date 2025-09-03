Kerala Medical Marvel: Dual Infection Successfully Combated

In an unprecedented medical breakthrough, Kerala's health sector has successfully treated a 17-year-old boy from a rare dual infection, amoebic meningoencephalitis and Aspergillus flavus, Health Minister Veena George announced on Wednesday.

This is the first known instance where a patient diagnosed with both life-threatening infections has fully recovered, setting a global precedent. The patient received treatment at Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram Medical Colleges, undergoing multiple surgeries and intensive medical care for three months.

Microbiological analysis identified the pathogens, enabling targeted treatment following government protocols. Despite the usual high mortality rate associated with such infections, Kerala's proactive healthcare measures have been credited for the patient's successful recovery.