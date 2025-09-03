Tragedy in Indore: Rat Attacks Claim Lives of Newborns at MYH

In a shocking incident at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore, a second newborn girl died after being bitten by rats, highlighting severe issues in hospital management and hygiene.

The hospital's administration reported that the baby, with congenital deformities, succumbed to septicemia after her condition worsened post-surgery. Another rat attack victim, also a newborn with health complications, died earlier due to pneumonia.

The aftermath saw two nursing officers suspended and a nursing superintendent removed, alongside a hefty fine for the private firm responsible for pest control. The community demands accountability and better conditions to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)