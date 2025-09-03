Left Menu

Tragedy in Indore: Rat Attacks Claim Lives of Newborns at MYH

Two newborn girls succumbed to infections after being bitten by rats at Indore's Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. The hospital administration attributes the deaths to septicemia and pneumonia. Investigations led to staff suspensions and fines for pest control contractors, as outrage grows over the hospital's conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore, a second newborn girl died after being bitten by rats, highlighting severe issues in hospital management and hygiene.

The hospital's administration reported that the baby, with congenital deformities, succumbed to septicemia after her condition worsened post-surgery. Another rat attack victim, also a newborn with health complications, died earlier due to pneumonia.

The aftermath saw two nursing officers suspended and a nursing superintendent removed, alongside a hefty fine for the private firm responsible for pest control. The community demands accountability and better conditions to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

