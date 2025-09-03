Boosting Medical Education: J&K Gets 190 More MBBS Seats

In a significant development for medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Medical Commission has approved an additional 190 MBBS seats for government medical colleges in five districts, an official spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The newly allocated seats include 50 each for colleges in Baramulla, Doda, and Kathua, while institutions in Jammu and Srinagar will receive 20 seats each. This expansion raises the overall MBBS intake in the Union Territory from 1,185 to 1,375 seats, offering more opportunities to aspiring medical students.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, commended the Health and Medical Education Department for securing these crucial approvals and acknowledged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's support. Additional seats are expected to be confirmed before the third round of counseling, further bolstering medical education in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)