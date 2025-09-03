Left Menu

Florida Faces Controversy Over Vaccine Mandate Repeal

Florida's surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, announced the end of state vaccine mandates, comparing them to slavery at a Tampa press conference. Backed by Governor Ron DeSantis, Ladapo's decision aligns with opposition to COVID-19 mandates. A decline in kindergarten vaccination rates accompanies a rise in measles cases.

Updated: 03-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:25 IST
In a controversial move, Florida's Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the elimination of state vaccine mandates, describing them as akin to 'slavery.' This decision, made at a press conference in Tampa, has sparked debate over public health and personal freedom.

Ladapo's announcement, supported by Governor Ron DeSantis, aligns with the Republican leader's stance against COVID-19 mandates, a cornerstone of his administration's policy. Currently, all U.S. states require vaccinations for school attendance, albeit with varying exceptions.

The announcement comes amid troubling trends in public health. Federal data indicates a decline in vaccination rates for diseases such as measles, diphtheria, and polio among U.S. kindergartners during the 2024-25 school year. The CDC reported a notable rise in measles cases, reaching levels not seen since 2000.

