Left Menu

Rajasthan's New Medical Institute: A Giant Leap for Healthcare

The Rajasthan Health Sciences University Amendment Bill, 2025, passed, facilitating the establishment of the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences. RIMS, an upgrade of RUHS, aims to provide advanced medical services comparable to AIIMS, positioning Rajasthan as a leader in medical tourism and reducing the burden on government hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:47 IST
Rajasthan's New Medical Institute: A Giant Leap for Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Health Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by voice vote in the state Assembly on Wednesday, paving the way for a significant upgrade in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

The bill permits the creation of the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) over 40 acres, by elevating the existing Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh assured that RIMS will offer world-class and super-specialty medical services, akin to those of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

RIMS is set to position Rajasthan as a frontrunner in advanced medical services and boost medical tourism. Singh highlighted that the state government has allocated sufficient funds for this project, which is expected to be operational in two years, also ensuring free treatment for patients eligible under government schemes, thereby reducing pressure on other state hospitals.

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

 Global
2
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

 Global
3
Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

 Global
4
Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025