Rajasthan's New Medical Institute: A Giant Leap for Healthcare

The Rajasthan Health Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by voice vote in the state Assembly on Wednesday, paving the way for a significant upgrade in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

The bill permits the creation of the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) over 40 acres, by elevating the existing Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh assured that RIMS will offer world-class and super-specialty medical services, akin to those of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

RIMS is set to position Rajasthan as a frontrunner in advanced medical services and boost medical tourism. Singh highlighted that the state government has allocated sufficient funds for this project, which is expected to be operational in two years, also ensuring free treatment for patients eligible under government schemes, thereby reducing pressure on other state hospitals.