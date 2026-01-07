Tragic Collision Near Muvattupuzha: Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, four Sabarimala pilgrims suffered injuries near Muvattupuzha when their vehicle collided with a lorry, police reported.

Among the victims, two individuals sustained serious injuries, both hailing from outside Kerala, according to Muvattupuzha police station. Meanwhile, a fifth traveler remained unscathed.

The accident, which occurred around 6 am as the group returned from the shrine, caused significant traffic disruption on MC Road. The stationary lorry is blocking the highway, delaying efforts to clear the route.

