Tragic Collision Near Muvattupuzha: Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured
Four Sabarimala pilgrims were hurt in a road accident near Muvattupuzha, Kerala, Wednesday morning. Two sustained serious injuries when their car collided with a lorry. Traffic on MC Road was disrupted as a result. Unconfirmed reports suggest a casualty, but the police have not verified it.
In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, four Sabarimala pilgrims suffered injuries near Muvattupuzha when their vehicle collided with a lorry, police reported.
Among the victims, two individuals sustained serious injuries, both hailing from outside Kerala, according to Muvattupuzha police station. Meanwhile, a fifth traveler remained unscathed.
The accident, which occurred around 6 am as the group returned from the shrine, caused significant traffic disruption on MC Road. The stationary lorry is blocking the highway, delaying efforts to clear the route.
