Health Sector Innovations: From Blood Thinners to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Health news recently focused on the effectiveness of clopidogrel over aspirin for heart patients, as reported at a European cardiology congress. The study on 29,000 patients revealed clopidogrel's 14% better efficacy in reducing heart risks.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced a $2 billion neuromuscular therapy deal with Novartis. Meanwhile, Gilead is investing $32 billion in a new manufacturing hub in California to enhance domestic production amidst tariff concerns.

While Zymeworks ceased a cancer drug trial, Pfizer defended its COVID vaccine following Trump's remarks. Additionally, bird flu outbreaks were reported in Portugal and Germany. Aspen seeks profit growth through insulin and GLP-1 drugs.

