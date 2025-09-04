The Shifting Pillars of Global Health: From Drug Trials to Vaccine Alliances

The health sector is currently under the spotlight as new findings suggest clopidogrel is more effective than aspirin for heart disease patients. The European Society of Cardiology Congress revealed data on nearly 29,000 patients, showing clopidogrel reduced cardiovascular events by 14% compared to aspirin over 5.5 years.

In business developments, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has entered a $2 billion deal with Novartis to license its neuromuscular therapy, while Zymeworks has halted cancer drug development following unsatisfactory trial results. The landscape sees investment surges with Gilead initiating a major U.S. manufacturing hub.

On the public health front, Kennedy's recent appointments to the CDC vaccine panel and the West Coast Health Alliance's unified vaccine stance highlight ongoing tensions around federal immunization policies. Meanwhile, avian flu concerns escalate with new outbreaks reported in Portugal and Germany.

