Empowering Healthcare and Education: Merck Foundation Collaborates with African First Ladies

The Merck Foundation, the charitable entity of Merck KGaA Germany, recently hosted the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit in 2025. The event, held in collaboration with various African First Ladies, aims to enhance healthcare access by granting 130 scholarships to Zimbabwean doctors across critical medical fields.

The initiative, inaugurated by Dr. Rasha Kelej and H.E. Amai Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, strives to build a strong healthcare workforce in Zimbabwe. This partnership has not only advanced medical education but has also supported young schoolgirls through the 'Educating Linda' initiative.

Additionally, the foundation encourages talent through awards in media, music, fashion, and film, focusing on social issues such as infertility stigma, girl education, and health awareness. These efforts aim to inspire creative solutions and drive societal change across Africa.

