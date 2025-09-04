Left Menu

Empowering Healthcare and Education: Merck Foundation Collaborates with African First Ladies

The Merck Foundation, together with African First Ladies, has been revolutionizing healthcare access by providing 130 scholarships for Zimbabwean doctors across various specialties. The initiative also focuses on empowering young talents through awards in media, music, fashion, and film, addressing social issues and promoting health awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Merck Foundation, the charitable entity of Merck KGaA Germany, recently hosted the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit in 2025. The event, held in collaboration with various African First Ladies, aims to enhance healthcare access by granting 130 scholarships to Zimbabwean doctors across critical medical fields.

The initiative, inaugurated by Dr. Rasha Kelej and H.E. Amai Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, strives to build a strong healthcare workforce in Zimbabwe. This partnership has not only advanced medical education but has also supported young schoolgirls through the 'Educating Linda' initiative.

Additionally, the foundation encourages talent through awards in media, music, fashion, and film, focusing on social issues such as infertility stigma, girl education, and health awareness. These efforts aim to inspire creative solutions and drive societal change across Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

