GST Reforms: A Game-Changer for India's Healthcare Sector

Prominent healthcare figures in West Bengal applaud recent GST rate changes, calling them crucial for improving healthcare access and affordability in India. The changes are expected to reduce healthcare costs, especially for insurance, medical devices, and treatments, offering financial relief to patients and easing the burden of healthcare expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare leaders in West Bengal have hailed the recent GST rate rationalisation as a monumental step towards enhanced access and affordability across India's healthcare landscape.

The GST Council, in a significant policy overhaul, has streamlined the tax regime by narrowing the slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navaratri.

Experts in the field, such as Rupak Barua of Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital and Subhasish Datta of Ruby General Hospital, underscored the reforms' potential to lower medical costs and broaden insurance coverage, thereby easing the financial burden on patients and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

